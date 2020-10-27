The Mombasa County Assembly has been closed down for two weeks, after three Members of County Assembly tested positive covid-19.

One other member of staff at the assembly tested positive for coronavirus.

Mombasa County Assembly deputy Speaker Fadhili Makarani said the closure is to allow the assembly and its offices to be fumigated, as the other Members of the assembly and other staff isolate for the two weeks.

“Three MCAs and a staff tested positive. That is why we decided to extend the recess by 14 days because the entire place needs to be fumigated. People have been given two weeks to go for self-isolation,” said the Deputy Speaker.

On Monday, Mombasa County recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country, with 71 cases from the new 276 cases announced from 2,126 samples tested.