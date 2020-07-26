The Ministry of Health has announced 960 new cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of infections in the country to 17,603.

According to the Ministry, the additional new cases are from 8,261 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of new cases with 510, Kajiado 102, Kiambu 100, Machakos 58, Mombasa 48, Busia 21, Garissa 17, Uasin Gishu 15, Kisumu 14, Nakuru 12, Narok 10, Turkana 9, Bomet 8, Kericho 7, Laikipia, Murang’a, and Makueni 5 cases each, Embu 3, Nyeri, Taita Taveta, Kakamega, and Bungoma 2 cases each, Tana River, Trans Nzoia, and Kisii a case each.

169 patients have recovered from the disease, 83 of them being discharged from hospitals while 86 were under the home-based care bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,743.

2 patients succumbed to the disease bringing the total fatalities to 280.