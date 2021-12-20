RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Ex-MP Lempurkel is now a free man

The former MP is out on bail.

Former Laikipia North MP Matthew Lempurkel
Former Laikipia North MP Matthew Lempurkel

Mathew Lempurkel is now a free man just a month after he was sentenced to a year in penitentiary for slapping the current Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere.

The High Court through Justice Justus Obwononga released former Laikipia North MP on Sh100,000 cash bail. The MP had been in detention since November 12, 2021 when he started serving his sentence.

On November 5, the prosecution explained in detail what transpired on November 21, 2016, at Harambee House in Nairobi.

According to the charge sheet, Lempurkel slapped Korere on the left cheek and kicked her on the lower abdomen injuring her in the process.

Lempurkel was convicted after the court ruled that the Prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that he committed the offence.

Through his lawyer James Orengo, Lempurkel claimed that a CCTV footage did not capture the incident he is charged with.

However, the magistrate dismissed his claims ruling that the boardroom where the offence was committed had no CCTV.

