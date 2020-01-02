Suspected Al Shabaab returnee killed under mysterious circumstances

A suspected Al Shabab returnee was ambushed and killed on his way home near Dabaso Primary school in Kilifi County.

Reports indicate that the man identified as Omar Salim Unda, 27, was shot three times; in the head and neck, at close range at around 7 pm on New years Eve.

A witness who sought anonymity disclosed that two cars blocked Omar's saloon car at a junction. He veered off the road to avoid hitting the two cars and that's when two assailants dragged him out of his car and shot him.

“Two of the assailants came out of their car, dragged him out of his car and shot him," said the source adding that they drove off immediately after that.

The deceased father, Mr Unda revealed that he had spent the better part of the morning with his son before he left for Timboni after receiving a call in the evening.

He also disclosed that his family had been subjected to impromptu police raids following the suspicion that his son had joined the Al Shabaab Militia.

“For the last three years, my family has been subjected to impromptu police raids in the pursuit of my son. He was once arrested and released without any charges,” he said.

Mr Unda went on to say that his son underwent rehabilitation after returning from Somalia, following suspicion that he had joined the terror group. He said his son trained as a welder and operated a workshop.

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya, a resident of Dabaso, called for speedy investigations into the alleged extrajudicial killing.