Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has warned city residents to stock up ahead of President Uhuru Kenyatta's address on Monday where he will review the Covid19 measures currently in place.

Sonko said the city was likely to be placed on total or partial lock down to mitigate the rising number of positive cases.

The Governor has also started distributing food and other provisions to the vulnerable city dwellers in anticipation of President Kenyatta's order.

"Following the increasing number of Covid-19 cases and deaths as well especially in Nairobi, the National Government is likely going to re-introduce the partial or total lock down of Nairobi, hence we are tonight stocking our stores with plenty of foodstuffs just incase the looming partial or total lock down comes to effect. This stock of food will enable us to feed our people in the very small ways we can," the city boss said.

Sonko is a member of the Council of Governors which will on Monday meet President Kenyatta for the fifth extraordinary session of the National and County Governments Coordinating Summit.

The summit's agenda is to review the Covid19 safety guidelines and assess preparedness among counties.

The summit will also coincide with the lapse of the 21 days that President Kenyatta had announced on July 6th when announcing a partial reopening of the economy.

The partial reopening has since a drastic rise in Covid 19 cases which stood at 8,067 on July 6th and which have now doubled to 15,601 cases as of July 23rd.