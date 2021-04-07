Activist Edwin Kiama Mutemi alias Mutemi Wa Kiama has been sent to remand just a day after he was arrested on offences relating to cybercrime.

Mutemi was arrested and booked at the Nairobi Central Police Station on Tuesday.

He was arraigned before Nairobi Senior Principal Magistrate Jane Kamau on Wednesday and charged with an alleged cyber crime offense for a Twitter post which incited international lenders against Kenya and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Public Prosecutor Joseph Riungu had sought to have Mutemi detained for 14 days, an application which was challenged by Senior Counsel Martha Karua, who represented Mr Kiama.

Magistrate Kamau ruled to have the activist remanded for one day and presented in court on Thursday for a ruling on whether he will be detained further to allow for investigations.