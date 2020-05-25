Majority Leader in the National Assembly, Aden Duale, will on Tuesday next week know his fate as President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to host a Jubilee PG meeting and issue his line up of new leaders in the National Assembly.

Duale's fate has been unclear as President Kenyatta's allies have issued mixed comments on the fate of the Garissa MP.

Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe last week stated that his personal view was that Duale had done his job well even though he is loyal to Deputy President William Ruto.

"In my opinion, Duale does his job well. Even though his loyalty lies elsewhere, which is his democratic right, whenever government business is in th National Assembly, he takes charge and supports it," the Kenyatta ally said.

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli, also an insider in the Kenyatta camp, said the Majority Leader ought to be replaced by someone who is strictly loyal to the President.

On Sunday, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju said the President's campaign to clean up Jubilee would not spare any disloyal member.

"We are not in the business of just issuing threats to people. There is no turning back on the matter of disloyal members. How do you punish some disloyal members but spare others,” Tuju said.

If replaced, the Majority Leader's position is likely to go to to Aldas MP Adan Keynan.

The current National Assembly Majority Whip (Benjamin Washiali) and Deputy whip (Cecily Mbrarire) are set to lose their positions during the PG meeting to be held on June 2nd.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa is also expected to lose his powerful position as the Chairman of the Budget Committee.