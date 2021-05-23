A volcano erupted in the city of Goma, Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo late on Saturday night.
Africa’s Most Active Volcano Erupts
Mount Nyiragongo is the 7th most active volcano in the world
Recommended articles
Mount Nyiragongo’s eruption has caused panic across the city as the government has urged residents to evacuate.
Nyiragongo’s eruption in 2002 left over 250 dead while rendering almost 120,000 people homeless.
The evacuation has seen many cross into neighboring Rwanda, which is also at risk as volcanic lava is flowing towards East of Rwanda.
President Felix Tshisekedi who is reported to be in Europe is set to return to the country while UN aircraft have moved in to help with the evacuation.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke