Nairobi-based lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi alias Grand Mullah has shared details of his month-long spiritual fast.
Grand Mullah reveals what he abstained from during Ramadhan
Ramadhan Mubarak!
In a tweet posted on his verified handle, the lawyer celebrated the end of the holy month of Ramadhan, which is observed by Muslim faithful.
Grand Mullah revealed that he had chosen to abstain from Twitter during his observance of the holy month.
"Greatly enjoyed my 30 days sabbatical from Twitter... and realised how serene and soothing a Twitter-free world is," he posted.
What is Ramadhan?
Muslims consider the month of Ramadhan to be holy. A time when they abstain from worldly pleasures to focus on fasting, reflection, sacrifice and spending time in prayer to Allah.
Faithfuls are encouraged to keep away from food and drink as well as any other items that would distract them from communing with God.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke