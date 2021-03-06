A total of 10 Members of Parliament (MPs) have been issued with summons to appear before the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

While speaking on Saturday, NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia noted that the politicians were persons of interest in regard to election chaos witnessed on Thursday.

Rev. Dr Kobia noted that due to the seriousness of the allegations, the politicians are also scheduled for investigation by the DCI.

"We have summoned the following politicians: Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay Woman Rep), Millicent Omanga (Nominated Senator), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi MP), Feizal Bader (Msambweni MP), John Waluke (Sirisia MP), Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon MP), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias MP), Charles Were (Kasipul MP), Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini MP) and Cleophas Malala (Kakamega Senator)," the NCIC Chair stated.

He added that the politicians would be declared unfit to hold public office over the offenses.

"These summons do not just indicate our intention to investigate and prosecute but rather also indicate the plan of the Commission to stop the unethical from occupying office.

"We will ensure the purveyors of hate and ethnic contempt are in jail, and as they wait to go to jail, we will put them out of the leadership of this country and ensure they never run again in this country," he stated.