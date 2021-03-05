A Bungoma Court has finally released four Members of Parliament who were arrested in Matungu on Thursday

The four who include Didimus Barasa, Wilson Kogo, Nelson Koech and Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei have been released on a Sh50,000 bond each, after they were charged for having offensive weapons.

Initial reports said that the four had been arrested for causing chaos at the Matungu constituency mini-poll. The leaders were also accused of voter bribery.

IG Mutyambai

Their release comes shortly after the Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai in a statement, directed that they surrender their firearms to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) with immediate effect.

"The IG has equally instructed the Firearm Licensing Board to suspend firearm licenses held by the said political leaders who misused their firearms. The affected individuals are hereby instructed to surrender the firearms to DCI headquarters with immediate effect for ballistic examination," the IG directed.