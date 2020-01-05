Kenyan Security agencies responded swiftly to a daring Al-Shabaab raid, killing several militants and containing the situation.

Reports attributed to Col. Paul Njuguna, the Spokesperson in the Department of Defense indicate that the attempted breach was successfully repulsed by alert Kenyan security agencies.

He added that four of the terrorists bodies have been found and assured Kenyans that Lamu Airstrip was safe.

A statement released by Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) revealed that the Somalia-based militia failed in its attempt as Kenyan forces repelled the attack.

"This morning at around 5:30 am an attempt was made to breach security at Manda Air Strip. The attempted breach was successfully repulsed.

"Four terrorists bodies have so far been found. The airstrip is safe. Arising from the unsuccessful breach a fire broke out affecting some of the fuel tanks located at the airstrip. The fire has been put under control and standard security procedures are now on-going. " Read the statement.

Meanwhile, terrorist group Al Shabaab have released a press release stating that they were responsible for the Camp Simba attack at Manda Bay in Lamu County.

The terrorist group revealed that in the early hours of Sunday morning, they launched a ‘daring dawn’ raid on Camp Simba, a U.S naval base in Lamu which serves as an American crusade against the Islam in the region.

They further disclosed that they had already taken effective control of part of the base inflicting severe casualties on both American and Kenyan troops stationed there.

Al Shabaab releases terse statement after daring attack on ongoing military base in Lamu

“By the blessings of Allah, the exalted the mujahideen fighters covertly entered enemy lines successfully stormed the heavily fortified military base and have now taken effective control of a part of the base inflicting severe casualties on both American and Kenyan troops stationed there.” Read part of the press release.

They also reported that the attack resulted in the destruction of US military equipment including military aircraft and vehicles.

"Kill the believers wherever you find them and expel them from where they have expelled you. Disbeliefs is worse than killing. And fight not with them in the scared mosque unless they fight you there" Read part of a scripture that the terror group had included in the Press release.

Al Shabaab releases terse statement after daring attack on ongoing military base in Lamu

They went on to say that they would release further details of the raid in the coming hours by the will of Allah.

Video (Courtesy)