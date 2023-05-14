The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Aldai MP Marianne Kitany sparks mixed reactions with branded textbooks donation

Charles Ouma

"Is this a school textbook or a biography?" quipped one netizen who was not impressed with Kitany’s face appearing on the books.

A collage image of Aldai Member of Parliament (MP) Marianne Kitany and some of the books she donated to schools in her constituency
A collage image of Aldai Member of Parliament (MP) Marianne Kitany and some of the books she donated to schools in her constituency

Aldai Member of Parliament (MP) Marianne Kitany found herself on the receiving end on Saturday, May 13, after donating textbooks branded with her face.

Recommended articles

The lawmaker celebrated donating the books after visiting two schools in her constituency.

"I'm happy to have issued the revision books to the candidates of the two schools as I had promised them during their motivational day.

"This will help them to prepare adequately for their upcoming exams," the MP stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens were quick to note that the books in question had the face of the lawmaker splashed on the cover page.

Many questioned whether the books donated were for revision or were the MP’s biography going by the cover pages.

"Is this a school textbook or a biography?" quipped one netizen who was not impressed with Kitany’s face appearing on the books.

Some defended the MP, noting that with her face printed on the cover pages of the books, they are less likely to end up in private shelves or bookshops to be sold.

"This is the only way to prevent the books from ending up in the wrong hands of unscrupulous ‘entrepreneurs’ to be sold as students miss out,” one opined.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Good work MP, education is the equaliser," another netizen supported.

Some of the books donated by Aldai Member of Parliament (MP) Marianne Kitany to schools in her constituency
Some of the books donated by Aldai Member of Parliament (MP) Marianne Kitany to schools in her constituency Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Marianne Kitany becomes only second female MP for Aldai

The books also had the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) logo and branding, which saw some opine that having the face of the lawmaker printed on the cover page of books bought by the funds amounted to misuse of office and public resources.

“With the advanced digital tech of today may be this pic didn't change the cost of the books the problem is this is not personal donations but funds borne from the same taxpayers” wrote another critic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the criticism, the lawmaker noted that the books will go a long way into ensuring that her constituents access quality education.

She also emphasized The MP emphasized that she would look into more ways of improving access to quality education in the country.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto's government is making Kenyans poorer – priest who lectured Uhuru declares

Ruto's government is making Kenyans poorer – priest who lectured Uhuru declares

Jalang'o, Sonko give their take as Kenyans react to public Raila-Ruto meeting

Jalang'o, Sonko give their take as Kenyans react to public Raila-Ruto meeting

Aldai MP Marianne Kitany sparks mixed reactions with branded textbooks donation

Aldai MP Marianne Kitany sparks mixed reactions with branded textbooks donation

Rachel Ruto heaps praises on CS Kithure Kindiki

Rachel Ruto heaps praises on CS Kithure Kindiki

Gachagua addresses Kikuyu representation in government

Gachagua addresses Kikuyu representation in government

Ruto, Raila shine as Gachagua fumbles in first public meeting [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Ruto, Raila shine as Gachagua fumbles in first public meeting [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

DCI issues update on radio station's raid during live broadcast

DCI issues update on radio station's raid during live broadcast

Heartwarming moment as Ruto welcomes Raila in first public meeting after elections [Video]

Heartwarming moment as Ruto welcomes Raila in first public meeting after elections [Video]

DJ Fatxo's request to DCI after Jeff Mwathi's parents rejected report

DJ Fatxo's request to DCI after Jeff Mwathi's parents rejected report

Pulse Sports

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Toyota Tundra which was used by President William Ruto to campaign in 2022

Here's what happened to the Ruto-branded Toyota Tundra alias 'The Beast'

From left: Mike Sonko & a teacher mending school uniform for a needy student in Narok

Sonko extends help to needy Narok girl after viral dress-mending photo

From left: Sam Gituku & Yvonne Okwara

Citizen TV's lineup reshuffled after Waihiga Mwaura's departure

Teacher Joyce Malit with her pupil

Narok teacher awarded fully paid holiday trip after viral photo