Marianne Kitany becomes only second female MP for Aldai

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Kitany is DP Ruto's former Chief of Staff

Marianne Kitany (right) was declared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday, August 10 as overall winner after beating her closest rival Cornelly Serem.
Marianne Kitany, former Chief of Staff to the Deputy President of Kenya, William Ruto is set to become the second woman to represent the people of Aldai constituency in the National Assembly.

Kitany, was declared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday, August 10 as the overall winner after beating her closest rival Cornelly Serem.

Vying under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket, Kitany got a total of 42,015 votes while Serem, an independent candidate could only manage 13,309 votes.

The win means, Kitany becomes the second woman to represent Aldai after the former Minister for Education and Agriculture Dr Sally Kosgei who served as MP from 2008 to 2013.

Sally Kosgei makes her speech during a funeral service for Former President Daniel Arap Moi at Kabarak University Grounds. [Stafford Ondego/Standard]
Other candidates in the race included Major Retired Thomas Samoei, former pilot of the late President Daniel Arap Moi who managed 668 votes. Samoei contested on a Kanu party ticket.

Independent candidates Nareca Nandoya and Kiprop Jacob secured 1,676 and 801 votes respectively. The total number of votes cast in Aldai constituency was 58,469, out of the registered 78,005 voters.

Marianne Kitany, on Tuesday, August 9 cast her ballot
Kitany was thrust into the national spotlight after her split with Meru Senator Mithika Linturi. The couple’s bitter divorce spilt over to the courts grabbing the nation’s attention and revealing the intrigues of their rocky marriage.

Linturi, however denied being married to the former Chief of Staff in the DP’s office – describing her as a visitor in her home.

Kitany, however, has maintained that they planned, actualised and attended a wedding ceremony at the Senator’s home in Meru.

Senator Mithika Linturi and Marianne Kitany
READ: Kitany's mother drops bombshell in court during divorce hearing

She added that Linturi also carried out an official customary marriage with her, met her family, paid dowry, gifted her parents in accordance with all customary preconditions.

She also accused her estranged lover of forging marriage and official documents touching on property they jointly owned.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

Marianne Kitany becomes only second female MP for Aldai

