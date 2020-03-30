Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has issued a statement following the death of a 21 year old who exhibited symptoms that looked like those of COVID-19.

In his statement on Twitter, Mutua said the patient did not die from Coronavirus as reported and test results from the Kenya Medical Research Institute came back negative.

He went on to say that earlier tests on the patient who was admitted at Kangundo Hospital had indicated that he had a bacterial infection.

“CORONAVIRUS RESULTS: Yesterday, a 21 year old died at Kangundo Hospital with symptoms similar to those of Covid-19. Tests by the Government (KEMRI) have come back NEGATIVE. Earlier tests in Kangundo showed he had a bacterial infection. He did NOT die from coronavirus. RIP,” said Mutua.

Alfred Mutua issues statement on patient who died with Corona-like symptoms

Mutua called on people to always remember that there are other illnesses killing people apart from COVID-19.

He further assured that health officials are working extra hard to ensure the spread of Coronavirus is contained and residents should create a good working environment for them.

“It is important to remember that people are also sick from many many diseases and we will, as usual, still lose our friends and family from other illnesses. Even as we take care we don’t get Covid-19, we must provide quality and lifesaving healthcare to the rest of our people.” he added.

Strathmore student isolated

Meanwhile, a student from Strathmore University has been put in isolation, after exhibiting suspected symptoms of COVID-19.

The student who had traveled to Moyale from Nairobi is isolated at the Moyale Level 4 Hospital.