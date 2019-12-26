An 85-year-old American woman was charged with murder after she opened fire on two Kenyan sisters and killing one.

According to a report, Beverly Jenne allegedly gunned down one of her roomies and injured another at their home, at Washington state.

Police investigating the incident said they found a chilling note inside a gun holster which has led them to believe the shooting was premeditated.

American woman faces murder charges for killing Kenyan lady

The shooting left Angela Oyuga nursing injuries in the hospital and her sister Janet died on the spot, according to reports.

Suspected attempted suicide

Kenyans close to the two sisters began a fundraiser to help the family raise funeral costs, legal fees, hospital bill as well as body transport to Kenya.

Jenne was discovered trying to strangle herself with an electric cord and brought to a Tacoma hospital, KOMO reported.

She will be booked into jail on $1 million bail when she is released from the hospital, the report said. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 6.