Anne Waiguru’s reaction after National Assembly passed BBI Bill

Taking to Twitter, Waiguru said that parliament passing the Bill by 73 percent means that the BBI speaks for itself.

“235 votes for BBI, against 83 ... a whooping 73%.... as the lawyers say, Res ipsa loquitur - The thing speaks for itself... #BBIbill,” wrote the Governor.

The Bill won the approval of a majority of the members of parliament (MPs) in both the Second Reading and Third Reading.

At the Second Reading 320 MPs voted where 235 voted "YES" and 83 voted "NO", while in the Third Reading, 224 MPs approved the Bill while 63 voted to reject the bill.