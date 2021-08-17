Assassination - Mutahi Ngunyi's cold take on Senator Prengei's death

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ngunyi suggested foul play in the death of the senator asking members of the public to interrogate the prime beneficiary of the senator's death.

According to Ngunyi, someone within the political circles may have benefitted from the tragic death.

"The QUI BONO question: Who BENEFITS if Senator Victor Prengei is ASSASSINATED through an accident? The political beneficiary is the one who KILLED him. Simple," Ngunyi posted.

The late Jubilee Senator was part of the political faction allied to Deputy President William Ruto, the Tanga Tanga team.

Fellow politicians allied to the DP have mourned him as a visionary leader, with a majority calling him a friend.

The members of parliament (MPs) have not spoken on any foul-play in the Senator's untimely death.

Senator Millicent Omanga eulogized: "Rest well my colleague Hon. Victor Prengei, Nominated Sen. We shall forever cherish your tireless efforts in fighting for and protecting rights of the minority communities. We have lost a great leader. My condolences to your family, friends and the entire Ogiek community."

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot added: "Victor Prengei... My brother. Man this hurts so bad. What exactly is this life? Here today.. Gone tomorrow. May the God of all seasons come through.. Pole sana to his immediate family."

Before his demise, the Senator had been listed among the three worst performing Senators in the 12th Parliament.

The survey by Mzalendo Trust assessed Senators and Members of the National Assembly based on speeches delivered during parliamentary sessions and contributions made during debates.