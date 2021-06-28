New survey reveals Top 2 MPs in Kenya

The survey assessed participation in parliament sessions for each MP, taking note of the number of times the MPs had given a speech in parliament or contributed in parliamentary debates.

While noting that the two MPs have been consistent in being active in Parliament, the survey reported a general decline in participation at the 12th Parliament over the year 2020.

The decline was attributed to disruptions on normal parliamentary proceedings, necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"According to the 2020 Parliamentary Scorecard released by Mzalendo Trust, a high number of Members of Parliament (MPs), the highest for the 12th Parliament thus far, did not make any contribution in 2020.

"The drop is also evident from the average number of speech counts by top performers. In the National Assembly, the count, which stood at 227 in 2019, dropped significantly to 176 in 2020," the report read in part.

The report went on to list the top performing MPs at the National Assembly as follows (in no particular order):-