Embattled Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been accused of another assault at club B on the same day that he allegedly shot Felix Orinda, known to many as DJ Evolve with the victim recounting how he narrowly escaped getting into deeper trouble.

Speaking to a local media house, the victim identified as Mark Okwiri accused the lawamaker of assault, recounted that he was thoroughly beated after security officers dragged him out of the club.

“Security dragged me out here and they just started beating me up. I just want to get the CCTV footage of what happened,” Owkiri told Citizen TV.

Okwiri said that he is lucky to have escaped without severe injuries after he learnt that the lawmaker had allegedly shot someone moments after assaulting him.

The Man who was allegedly shot by Babu Owino at B-Club identified as Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve

The lawmaker who is suspected of shooting DJ Evolve was arrested on Friday morning and spent the night in Kilimani police station.

A statement from the DCI read in part that "Detectives based at Kilimani have today arrested Hon Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, MP for Embakasi East following a shooting incident at B Club located along Galana Road within Kilimani. The MP is in lawful custody as further investigations continue".

Shortly after his arrest, the MP broke his silence, alleging that the shooting incident was an assassination attempt, maintaining that he had expressed fears over his life and filed a report wity security agencies on the same.

According to the legislator, he has been living in fear and threats from his political opponents and what happened at B Club was the result of the actions of his enemies.

He went on to say that he was with his friends when he was surrounded by a group of hostile people who caused commotion and in the process, there was an exchange of gunfire.

File image of Babu Owino who was arrested for allegedly shooting a DJ at B-Club

The youthful legislator stated that he had earlier on recorded a statement over an attempted assassination at Parliament Police Station and he is confident that the truth shall come out.

“A few weeks ago, I made a public statement regarding threats that I had been receiving against my life. At the turn of the year, I reported an attempted assassination at the Parliament Police Station under OB number OB21/17/11/2019 at 17:28hrs. I have been living under the weight of intimidation and threats by my political opponents.

Yesterday was the culmination of these efforts by my enemies. While enjoying the company of my friends at a popular Nairobi restaurant, I was surrounded by a large group of aggressive individuals. In the melee, there was an exchange of gunfire.

I invite the relevant authorities to conduct their investigations without fear or favor and I remain confident that the truth will come out.

I urge my supporters to remain calm. I will continue to serve wananchi fearlessly. This will not deter me from supporting H. E Uhuru Kenyatta and H. E Raila Odinga in the journey to transform our country,” read his statement.