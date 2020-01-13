President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed the Building Bridges Initiative taskforce to new jobs following the release of their report in November 2019.

In a Gazette Notice seen by Pulselive.co.ke, the taskforce will now operate under the title of "The Steering Committee".

"It is notified for general information of the public that His Excellency Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta...has appointed the Steering Committee on the Implementation of the Building Bridges to a United Kenya Taskforce Report.

"The terms of reference of the Steering Committee shall be to conduct validation of the Taskforce report on BBI through consultations with citizens, civil society, faith-based organizations, cultural leaders, private sector and experts, and

"Propose administrative, policy, statutory, or constitutional changes that may be necessary for the implementation of the recommendations contained in the Taskforce report, taking into account any contributions made during the validation period," the Gazette Notice reads in part.

New timeline for BBI Steering Committee

In the Gazette Notice, the committee has been allowed to select a chairperson and vice chairperson from within its membership.

As a taskforce, the committee was chaired by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji with Political Scientist Dr Adams Oloo deputizing him.

"The Steering Committee shall submit its comprehensive advice to the government by 30th June 2020 or such a date as the President may, by notice in the Gazette, prescribe," the notice reads.