Court freezes Sh49M sent by Belgian billionaire to another Kenyan woman

According to a report by Business Daily, Marc De Mesel had sent the money to Jane Wambui Kago, a sister to his baby mama Tebby Wambui Kago.

The money was found in two accounts, one containing Sh3.1 million and the other Sh45.6 million.

Tebby’s accounts had earlier been frozen after being found to be holding Sh108 million.

In the latest twist, Wangui, a salonist explained that the Sh49 million was a gift to expand her salon and clothes business in Ruiru.

She told the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) that she created the Euro account in July in order to receive the payments from De Mesel.

However, the ARA has suspicions that she was also being used to launder money.

"The respondent (Ms Wangui) is suspected to be part of a syndicate involved in a complex money-laundering scheme involving a foreign national Marc De Messel who is suspected to be the kingpin of the money laundering scheme,” the agency told the court.

She disclosed that she was introduced to the billionaire by her sister who has a child with the Belgian billionaire.

According to her the Belgian and her sister met in 2017 at Mombasa's famed Pirates public beach and quickly became lovers. The two then moved in together at an apartment in Garden City and had a kid a year later.

The billionaire has been sending them money, including Sh20 million which was used to build their mother’s house in Thogoto Kiambu.

Felesta Nyamathira Njoroge who received Sh107 million from De Mesel had also claimed that he was her boyfriend.