Kenyans have made unending comparisons between the Jubilee and Narc administrations with never-ending criticism

On Sunday night AU envoy Raila Odinga also found himself having to answer this question during an interview aired on NTV.

Mr Odinga was asked which administration he would rate highly between the two which was also during the grand coalition era.

According to the former Prime Minister, the two administrations can't be compared since they both have achieved different things during two separate eras.

AU envoy Raila Odinga

"I don't think it will be right to try and compare apples and oranges, I would say that the major reforms in fields, like agriculture, infrastructure development, healthcare, education and so on the foundations were laid in the grand coalition government," the ODM leader stated.

Kibaki Vs Uhuru era compared

".... I would say a lot was achieved during that time given that fact that it was coming at a time when the economy had almost ground to a halt," he added.

He noted that the Jubilee government had built on the foundations of the grand coalition although not without failure in some areas and reversions in some of the achievements made by the Narc government.

In 2019, a report by Prosperity Index showed that Kenyans’ financial situation is worse off compared to their economic wellbeing during former President Mwai Kibaki’s regime.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Raila Odinga

The index by the Legatum Institute, a London-based think-tank, gave Kenya a score of 37.5 compared to 39.3 in 2009 on economic quality.

Kenya was pulled down by mounting public debt and reduced savings among its workforce plagued by job cuts, stagnant wages in a business environment where companies have ushered in austerity measures to protect profits.