Big Ted: Why I sunk into depression after getting State House Job

In a post on his Instagram, Big Ted said that he had expectations that he would make immense wealth only to end up in debt.

The situation was further compounded by expectations from family and friends who also thought they would he would be an avenue for their success.

“Most people are aware that the government operates through thoroughly effective systems that have always existed. I was scared of leaving the house, I lost my social side. All people wanted from me was money and association, not aware that I was sinking inside. People wouldn't realise that I came close to being auctioned twice despite my big name,” he said.

Big Ted was presented with opportunities to engage in wash wash and other unscrupulous deals because of his proximity to power buy declined.

Three years ago he made a loss of Sh15 million due to financial mismanagement which only added to his troubles.

He asked Kenyans to learn from his mistakes and manage their expectations in life by having an open mind.

“Even the best laid out plans falter. Revel in the day you have today. Don’t mistake expectations for goals. Goals are fabulous and as a peddler of hope, I’m all for them but in contrast, expectations just make people feel bad.

“An expectation is an assumption that something in the future will happen, or that you expect to happen. It presupposes a belief, an unsubstantiated one, that you will achieve a particular outcome in the future,” he said.

Big Ted credits his recovery to friends who keep him grounded and supported him all the way through.

As for his Sh15 million debt, one lady offered to buy his company Main Events and also paid the creditors.