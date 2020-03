Tanzanian Billionaire Mohammed Dewji is mourning the sudden demise of his best friend identified as Iddi Hashim Mbita who died of Coronavirus on Tuesday.

Dewji eulogized the late Iddi Mbita as a close family friend who was always by his side since their old days at Arusha School.

“Pumzika kwa amani mpendwa wetu Iddi. Tumesoma pamoja Arusha School, urafiki wetu tukaurithisha hadi kwa watoto wetu kuwa marafiki na sisi kuendelea kufurahia mechi za Simba pamoja. Pumzika kwa amani rafiki yangu, nasi tuko njiani. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un 💔”reads MooDweji’s message.

The late Iddi Hashim Mbita. Billionaire Mohammed Dewji mourns best friend who has died of Coronavirus

First Coronavirus death in Tanzania

The 49-year-old (Iddi Mbita) is the first person in Tanzania to die of the Coronavirus pandemic. Tanzanian Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said the patient had an underlying health condition.

According to a family Spokesperson, the late will be buried later Tuesday in presence of close family members.

“Familia ya Marehemu Alhaj Brigedia Generali Hashim Mbita kwa huzuni kubwa inasikitika kuarifu msiba wa mdogo wetu mpendwa IDDI HASHIM MBITA uliotokea usiku wa kuamkia leo hospitalini Mloganzila. Kutokana na tatizo lililopelekea kifo chake, CORONA, serikali itamzika mpendwa wetu leo mchana. Wawakilishi wachache sana wa familia wataruhusiwa kuhudhuria mazishi. Hakutakuwa na msiba wala matanga ya pamoja kuepuka kueneza maambukizi. Kila mtu aomboleze kwake. Dua nyingi tumuombee Iddi Allah amuweke pema peponi. Amina” said the Family Spokesperson.

Businessman cum Harmonize’s Manager Dr. Sebastian Ndege alias Jembe ni Jembe also mourned Mbita saying “RIP BROTHER AND FRIEND IDDY MBITA. May your soul Rest in Eternal Peace🙏😭 Guys Protect yourself from Corona and Stay Safe.CORONA is real my people.ONE love💔”.

Iddi Hashim Mbita was son to the late Tanzanian Brigadier General Hashim Mbita who passed on in 2015. General Hashim Mbita was a liberation Icon who served as the Military Strategist and Executive Secretary of the Organization Africa Union (OAU) Liberation committee.