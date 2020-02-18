A boda boda rider has been shot dead at the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Umoja 3 estate, Nairobi County.

Preliminary reports indicate that the rider was shot by a police officer following a confrontation over entering the facility on his motorcycle.

Other reports indicate that a pillion passenger who was also on the motorcycle at the time of the incident was injured.

The shooting is said to have triggered reactionary protests from local residents who held the officer at fault for the shooting.

Officers from the police post that neighbours the hospital were forced to fire in the air to disperse rowdy youth who mounted protests inside the facility.

The killed rider has been identified as 24-year-old Daniel Mburu.