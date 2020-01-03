A bus ferrying close to 50 passengers burst into flames in Gilgil along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The passengers escaped death but lost all their property in the accident which happened on Friday at 3am.

Police helped to evacuate the visibly shaken passengers from the bus which had been parked at the side of the road by the driver.

Passengers who spoke to the press said the driver was changing tyres when they saw smoke from the engine.

"The driver parked the bus by the roadside to change the tyre but there was smoke from the engine and in minutes a fire erupted completely burning our luggage," a passenger who spoke to journalists said.

Bus bursts in flames with passengers

Gilgil OCPD Emmanuel Opuru confirming the accident said that a mechanical problem could have contributed to the fire.

"No one was injured during the incident but unfortunately the majority of the passengers lost all their luggage to the fire," he stated.

On Thursday, the National Transport and Safety Authority officers conducted a crackdown on PSV vehicles plying Madogo-Garissa route.

The crackdown paralysed operations along the route with hundreds of commuters being stranded.