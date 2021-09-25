Campaigns in full swing as Ruto and Wanjigi embark on tours

DP Ruto will this weekend travel to Awendo town, Migori county to take part in a major rally as he tries to drum up enough support from Nyanza which is predominantly a Raila Odinga stronghold.

Awendo is one of the constituencies that resisted the strong Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) wave in the 2013 General Elections, with residents electing a Ford Kenya candidate Jared Kopiyo who has since joined the DP's hustler movement.

Pulse Live Kenya

The former lawmaker, who is currently serving in Migori county government as the chairman of the County Public Service Board, will host the DP.

Kopiyo was hosted by Ruto at the DP’s official Karen residence in Karen, Nairobi on Thursday, September 23.

However, in a statement to the press, the former lawmaker distanced himself from joining the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) saying he was yet to make his mind on his 2022 political move.

The MP lost as an independent candidate in the 2017 polls when he was floored by ODM lawmaker Walter Owino. Owino won after garnering 20,488 votes against Kopiyo's 11,663.

Pulse Live Kenya

Jimi Wanjigi

Billionaire businessman Jimi Wanjigi is in a three-day tour of the Coast as the battle for the ODM’s ticket for the 2022 presidential race enters second gear.

The ODM presidential candidate hopeful will be traversing three counties; Mombasa, Kilifi and Lamu next week from Monday, September 27 to Wednesday, September 29.

Pulse Live Kenya

“On Monday we start a three-day tour of the Coast as we intensify vote-hunting among the party’s delegates,” Wanjigi’s campaign team said in a statement.