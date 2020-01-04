Deported opposition activist Miguna Miguna’s vehicle has reportedly been seized by security officers ahead of his much anticipated return.

Taking to Twitter, Miguna divulged that a team of 5 Flying squad officers (currently referred to as Special Service Unite) dramatically seized his vehicle on Saturday at around 12:30 PM.

One Mr. Ferdinand Oguma was with the vehicle when it was reportedly seized and detained.

The self-declared NRM general stated that e suspects that the vehicle will be fitted with surveillance devices.

He also demanded for the immediate release of his vehicle.

"@DCI Kenya, Kinoti: At around 12:30 PM today, 5 heavily armed Flying Squad officers now calling themselves “Special Service Unit” illegally seized my vehicle from @FerdinandOgumah in Nairobi and detained it, most likely to install surveillance devices. Release my vehicle!” Wrote Miguna.

By the time of going to press, the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was yet to respond to the allegations.

President Uhuru Kenyatta recently hinted that exiled lawyer the self-declared NRM general and opposition activist could be allowed back to the country when the latter returns next week.

This comes after the lawyer announced that he would be jetting back to Kenya next week on Tuesday.

"Homecoming. Birthright, Constitutional rights, and court orders. Change by popular demand. Arrival: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 9:25 pm via a Lufthansa flight LH 590,” Miguna recently tweeted.