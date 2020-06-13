The ministry of Health through CAS Rashid Aman has confirmed 152 New cases of the novel Coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 3503 samples.

The total number of those who have tested positive for Covid-19 now stands at 3457 people.

The new cases are spread as follow; Nairobi, has 70 cases, Mombasa, 41, Busia, 16, Kiambu, 9 Kajiado, 4 Machakos and Migori, 3 cases each, Kisumu, 2 Taita Taveta, Narok, Nakuru and Uasin Gishu, 1 case each. All the new positive cases are Kenyans, with 116 being males and 36 females. The youngest is two years old and the oldest 65 years.

The cumulative number of tests conducted so far is 112, 171.

At the same time announced 57 new recoveries bringing the total number of those who have recovered from the deadly virus to 1221.

However, 4 more patient have succumbed to Covid-19 and now Coronavirus death toll stands at 100.