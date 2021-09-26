President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Nelson Havi, on Sunday announced that he will be taking up a law suit in honour of his late parents.
Case Nelson Havi will take to court in honour of his late parents
I have changed my mind, I will act - Nelson Havi
In a post which announced his change of heart, the LSK President stated that he will be moving to court against the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).
"After reflecting on what would have been good for my late father and my mother, both of whom were great teachers, I have changed my mind.
"I will act for teachers to challenge the oppressive Teacher Professional Development Programme imposed by the TSC. Let us get started," he elaborated.
