CCTV captures how Kisumu bank robbers escaped after 3-hour shootout

Denis Mwangi

Nyanza Regional Commissioner Magu Mutindika says detectives are reviewing CCTV footage to unravel the crime.

Police gain access to Equity Bank in Kisumu to battle with robbers
Police gain access to Equity Bank in Kisumu to battle with robbers

Armed robbers struck Equity Bank, Angawa Branch in Kisumu on Tuesday, November 23 in a daring attempt to make away with cash.

Information has now emerged on how the four suspects held police off in a gun battle that lasted over three hours and finally managed to escape.

It all began when the quartet stormed into the banking hall and demanded cash from one of the tellers.

Instead of bowing to their demands, the bank employee raised the alarm and the guards locked the doors.

Kenyans were treated to videos showing police responding to the situation and people scampering for safety to avoid the shootout.

However, three hours later, the suspects escaped by disguising themselves as customers.

They reportedly threw teargas canisters at the officers as customers scuttered. One of the CCTV cameras captured one of the suspects changing his clothes before blending in with the rest of the customers fleeing.

We have in our possession a man’s shirt. We suspect they had a change of clothes and left the banking hall during the evacuation of clients.

We’ll conduct further investigations and question some of the people we arrested as they attempted to flee the scene,” said Nyanza Regional Commissioner Magu Mutindika.

He added that detectives would review the CCTV footage to unravel who might have been involved in the attempted heist.

After the shootout, police took the branch manager and several employees for questioning.

This is the second time that robbers have struck the same branch, the first time being in 2015 when one suspect was shot dead and five others arrested.

Denis Mwangi

