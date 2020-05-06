Eastleigh in Nairobi and Old Town in Mombasa to be locked down from tonight for the next 15 Days.

This was announced by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe after stating that the number of Covid-19 cases in those two areas was increasing drastically.

"There shall be cessation of movement in and out of Eastleigh and Mombasa Old Town for the next 15 days. Eateries and markets within the two areas will be shut down," CS Kagwe said.

"The specific geographical areas of locked down areas will be specified by the Ministry of Interior. Public transport into the two areas is also halted," he added.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Matiang'i warning

CS Kagwe also announced that 47 people have tested positive for coronavirus with 32 of the new cases being from Mombasa. 18 of these 32 positive cases in Mombasa are from old town.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i had earlier warned all those who are disobeying the curfew that the government will use force in order to save lives.

The CS noted that a section of Kenyans was frustrating efforts of the Ministry of Health by going about their business normally.

We did not want what we are bout to do - CS Fred Matiang'i's message to Nairobi & Mombasa residents

Over the weekend, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho scolded residents of Old Town for evading Coronavirus tests describing it as the highest level of laziness and mediocrity.