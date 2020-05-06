47 new cases of Coronavirus in Kenya, total rises to 582

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday confirmed that 47 more people had tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus.

The 47 tested positive after samples had been tested at various labs in the last 24 hours. Of these, 31 are male and 16 are female.

32 of the new infections were all in Mombasa County while 11 were all in Nairobi. Busia, Kiambu and Kwale had two and one case each respectively.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced lockdown measures for Mombasa Old Town and Eastleigh in Nairobi, which had 18 and five cases respectively.

Deaths and Recoveries

CS Kagwe announced that there had been eight more recoveries in Kenya bringing the total number of recoveries to 190.

He also noted that two more deaths had been recorded in Mombasa, both males of 68 and 72 years who passed on in their homes.

The total number of deaths stands at 26.

There has been a worrying upward trend in the number of positive cases being discovered especially in certain Nairobi estates and Mombasa County.

The Health CS had announced that the government would give new measures to curb the rising trend before the end of the week.

