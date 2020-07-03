CGTN Africa Nairobi office has been closed after six staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

Reports by a local daily indicated that the six positive cases were confirmed after all employees underwent the test.

Operations at the media house have been suspended as staff members enter self-quarantine for 14 days.

This comes at a time when Kenya is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus samples

The government has locked down a handful of counties and imposed a night-time curfew as part of containment efforts.

Cases surging

The government also rolled out mass testing in virus hot spots, borders remain shut and a ban on public gatherings continues.

On Thursday, Kenya recorded 268 positive coronavirus cases in 24 hours, bringing the total tally of confirmed cases to 6,951.

In the new cases, 259 are Kenyans while nine are foreigners. The youngest patient in the new caseload is one year old and the oldest is 80.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman also announced that 20 patients were discharged from health facilities in the last 24 hours, raising total recoveries to 2,109.