Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu has said that the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) is very stable, after meeting with the party's leaders.
Chungwa iko Imara -Ngilu says after meeting with Raila
Ngilu, Orengo & Oparanya met Raila on Monday
Ngilu who met the former Prime Minister alongside, Senator James Orengo and ODM Deputy Party leader Wycliffe Oparanya said what Kenya needs the most is solutions to the Covid-19 pandemic.
She mentioned that the country also needs solutions to the ever increasing youth unemployment and an end to political posturing.
"Thank you Baba @RailaOdinga for hosting @GovWOparanya, Senator @orengo_james and I this morning. Our Country needs solutions to the painful COVID 19 pandemic, Youth unemployment and an end to political posturing. Chungwa iko imara," tweeted Charity Ngilu.
Raila Odinga on his part thanked them for passing by, to see him.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke