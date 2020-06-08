Chief Justice David Maraga on Monday addressed the press on a number of issues regarding President Uhuru Kenyatta and his administration.

The CJ spoke on alleged callous disregard of court orders especially by the Executive arm of government.

He particularly raised the matter of unsettled claims awarded to victims of road accidents involving government vehicles.

CJ David Maraga

"Unfortunately the disregard of court orders by the President is part of a pattern by the Executive.

"The government has willfully neglected to settle dozens of court decrees issued by various courts against the government. These court decrees amount to almost Sh1 billion in conservative estimates and they go back several years. Many of these decrees arise from personal injury claims by victims of road traffic accidents caused by government vehicles," the CJ divulged.

He went on to relay that some of the victims who are still waiting for the compensation funds are living miserable lives.

"In some of these cases, the victims have suffered paraplegic injuries yet the government has failed to settle these decrees. Because they cannot afford to pay for nursing care, some are carried - I'm told - by their grandchildren to bask in the sun and at times forgotten, to be rained on out there.

"Attempts to compel accounting officers in the involved ministries are always rebuffed with the contemptuous 'Utado?' attitude. How can we expect God to bless our nation when we are so callous to the most desperate in our society?" the CJ posed.

CJ Maraga also referred to a specific order given on behalf of university graduates which needed police action to be executed.

He expressed regret that the university graduates had since been unable to access their degrees despite having a court order allowing them to do so.