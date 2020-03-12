A clash is looming in Kabarnet town after the state unleashed a heavy contingent of anti-riot police ahead of a demonstration organized by Deputy President William Ruto's supporters in Baringo County.

The pro-Ruto team had asked for a police permit to march in the streets of Kabarnet town in solidarity with Ruto whom they said was being unfairly targeted by shadowy figures in government.

However, the permit was denied but the demonstrators insisted they would carry on with their protest march.

Local leaders have also disowned the protest - insisting that the demos should be held in Ruto's home town of Eldoret and not in Baringo which is the backyard of the DP's arch-rival Senator Gideon Moi.

"You should ask yourself why is it not happening in Turbo, Ruto's backyard, yet we who are still suffering from underdevelopment are in the front line defending someone who has done little for us," said Kabarnet ward MCA Ernest Kibet,