Class 8 girl kidnapped from Nyeri rescued in Tanzania, 514km away

According to a report from the DCI on September 27, the minor was rescued at Mto wa Mbu town in Tanzania, 514-kilometers away from her parents’ home.

The main suspect, Alex Jonathan Malel who is aged 19 years was also arrested.

Pulse Live Kenya

Before her disappearance, Malel worked as a night guard at an establishment near the minor’s home.

The school-going child was on her mid term break, when the unfortunate incident happened.

On the fateful night, she had stepped out of their house to answer a call of nature at 2 am, only for her parents to wake up in the morning and find their daughter missing.

They immediately reported at Gatitu Police Post but due to the gravity of the matter, Nyeri County Criminal investigations officer John Gacheru, took over the case and escalated his file to the DCI headquarters for specialized action.

In a meticulously planned rescue mission led by DCI’s elite Special Service Unit and Tanzania’s regional crime office based in Arusha, Malel was finally cornered yesterday morning at 2am, within Engarika area and the girl rescued.

Tears flowed freely from the minor’s relatives and friends, as she was reunited with her distraught kin who have known no peace since her disappearance.

DCI appreciated the immediate action taken by Interpol, in facilitating the SSU detectives augmented by a detachment from the Nyeri County Criminal Investigations office and police officers from Mto wa Mbu in Tanzania, in ensuring that the Class 8 pupil is rescued and the suspect finally brought to justice.