President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the ICT Ministry to eliminate Content Service Providers who work with digital platforms such as SKIZA and Viusasa.

The President made the remarks during his address to the Nation on Tuesday while in Mombasa.

"Regarding Content Service Providers, my intent is to support the sector using a multi-pronged approach," President Kenyatta said.

"Content Service Providers who work with digital platforms such as SKIZA and Viusasa will be eliminated. And this is because they sit outside the Collection Management Organisations," he added.

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Saving Kenyan artists

The Head of State opined that all rights holders register on the National Rights Registry in order to save Kenyan artists.

On artists receiving the dues, President Kenyatta said royalties should be collected "through a single, centrally managed account at the Kenya Copyright Board".

He further directed the ICT Ministry to remove conditions requiring a digital platform to only work through licensed Content Service Providers.

He noted that once the Ministry enables that, artists will be able to work directly with platforms such as Sikiza and Viu Sasa.

Who are Content Service Providers

Content Service Providers supply media and content to platforms such as Skiza and Viusasa on behalf of the artists and performers who produce this content.

When this content is published on the platforms, it is paid for by consumers, and these payments are channeled back to the content producers as royalties.

President Kenyatta's directive gave artists the freedom to work directly with distribution platforms instead of going through content service providers.