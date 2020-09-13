Kenya has recorded 188 new cases of Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours, raising the total tally to 36,157.

A statement from the Ministry released on Sunday, 13 Sep 2020 revealed that the new infections were confirmed after 3092 samples were tested.

183 of the new cases are Kenyans while the remaining 5 are foreigners.

149 of the new infections are male while 39 are female.

The youngest patient is a 2-year-old infant while the oldest is aged 78 years.

A total of 497,652 samples have since been tested since the pandemic was reported in Kenya.

Over the same period, 296 patients were discharged from various health facilities and home-based care program across the country.

Out of the new recoveries, 28 came from the home based care program while 268 were discharged from hospitals across the country.

23,067 recoveries have so far been reported across the country with hopes high that the country will beat the virus.

Over the last 24 hours, 3 people succumbed to complications related to the virus, bringing the total fatality to 622.