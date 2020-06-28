Kenya has recorded 259 new cases of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 6070.

The youngest patient in the new cases is an 8-months old baby while the oldest is 92 years old.

The new cases are part of 2718 samples that were tested over the last 24 hours.

Nairobi continues to lead with 127 cases followed closely by Mombasa with 39 cases, Kiambu (22 cases), Machakos (15 cases) and Busia (11 cases) with other counties also reporting cases.

Out of the 259 cases, 100 are females while 159 are males.

256 of the new infections are Kenyans while 3 are non Kenyans.

35 people were also discharged from various facilities after successful recovery, bringing the total recoveries to 1971.

2 people succumbed to the virus, bringing the total death toll to 143.

Cases of the virus have so far been reported in 41 counties with Lamu making its debut with one case today.