Kenya has recorded 278 new cases of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 9726.

This is from 1403 tests that were conducted.

99 people were discharged from various health facilities after complete recovery, bringing the total recoveries to 2832.

3 people lost the battle with Covid-19 with the number of fatalities rising to 184.

Nationally, Nairobi county leads with 5350 cases reported so far followed by Mombasa with 1722 cases.

Health CAS Mwangangi hailed Kwale county for remarkable achievement with 424 isolation beds.

The county has so far reported 139 cases. 130 have since recovered and discharged with 9 placed in home-based care.