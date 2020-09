Kenya has recorded 136 new cases of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, raising the total tally to 35020

The new infections were confirmed after tests were conducted on 3707 samples.

99 people were also discharged from health facilities and home-based care across the country, bringing the total recovery to 21158.

5 people succumbed to the virus over the same duration (24 hours) bringing the total fatality to 594.