Kenya has recorded 260 new cases of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 4738

2 more people have succumbed to the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 123.

In the update that was given by the Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe 21 people were discharged from various hospitals after full recovery, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1607.

Over the same period (last 24 hours),3651 samples were tested.

550 Covid-19 patients were also discharged from hospital after the initial 14 days recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) to continue with their recovery at home.

They will be monitored by a team of competent Ministry of Health officials.

Nairobi continues to lead with 157 new cases reported, followed by Mombasa with 42 cases.

The CS also acknowledged how various institutions came together in the wake of the pandemic, expressing hope that all counties will have a minimum of 300 beds within the next 2 weeks.

He also pointed out that the testing capacity in the country has steadily increased as the government increased its testing capacity.

In March, 3419 test were conducted, 19108 in April, 57506 in May and 59958 in June (by 21 June 2020).