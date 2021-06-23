Atwoli flies to Dubai for crucial meeting

He announced the news on Twitter that he would be chairing a meeting on the applications of the Digital Economy Platform.

“The future is digital. As a country, it's a time we exploit the digital economy,” he shared.

Atwoli jetted out of the country amid tongue lashing from Kenyans who have criticised him over the renaming of Dik Dik Road in Kileleshwa to Atwoli Road.

Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum recently established the Dubai Digital Authority (DDA).

According to the new law, DDA will be Dubai’s official body responsible for all matters related to information technology, data, smart and digital transformation and information security.

Kenya too has been focusing on implementing the Digital Economy Blueprint which was launched in 2019.

Evidence shows that information and communications technologies (ICTs) account for 17% of GDP growth in developing countries.

Kenya’s blueprint defines the digital economy as the entirety of sectors that operate using digitally-enabled communications and networks leveraging the internet, mobile and other technologies.

ICT CS Joe Mucheru during a past interview Pulse Live Kenya

The digital economy has opened up opportunities in some sectors and created new industries altogether.

In the financial services sector, access to money and credit facilities has been significantly scaled up by the use of mobile banking and integrated payment solutions.

We are also living in the age of social media influencers who have emerged as a result of the change in the consumption of media.

Traditional advertising is slowly being replaced by native and viral methods which utilise influential celebrities and social media sensations.

Film producers who previously relied on TV stations to buy their content can now earn money through direct access to consumers through digital distribution channels. Musicians too have leveraged the digital economy to make money through streaming platforms.

As more and more economic activities take place online local businesses are thrust into competition with global players.

It is vital that Kenya develops a vibrant digital economy lest it is swamped by fast-moving global brands and companies.