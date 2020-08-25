The County Assembly of Kirinyaga has been closed for 21 days over Covid-19 fears.

All MCAs were asked to self-isolate for the next three weeks and strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

In a memo issued by the clerk of the county assembly, Kamau Aindi the assembly will be reopened on Monday, September 14, 2020.

A mass testing exercise was carried out last week on Wednesday where a few MCAs and staff members were tested for coronavirus.

However, the majority of the MCAs skipped the testing exercise and they were asked on Tuesday by Aindi to liaise with the office of the Director, HR and Administration, Leah Ireri to be facilitated.

Kenya has so far recorded 32,557 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported in the country in March.

The total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 is 18,895 while the number of fatalities now stands at 554.