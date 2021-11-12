Couple arrested as Detectives recover fake Sh19 Million

In a Twitter thread, DCI revealed they arrested a couple believed to have swindled a city based management consultant over Sh11 million in a diamonds scam.

“Detectives have recovered Sh19M in fake U.S dollars, after an operation to crack a fake diamonds ring led them to the recovery of fake cash.

The directorate explained meticulously how they got to recover the money following an extensive investigation.

Pulse Live Kenya

"In an undercover operation by Crime Research (CRIB) and serious crime detectives, the fake currency concealed in a briefcase was recovered when the detectives were effecting the arrest of a couple, tweeted DCI.

The two, believed to have swindled a city based management consultant over Sh11 million in a diamonds scam," DCI stated.

This followed a report filled by the complainant after what first appeared to be a lucrative lifetime venture, turned out to be a joke and the biggest fraud the woman has ever experienced in her life.

In an unbelievable chronology of events, the woman was tricked into investing in the dubious trade by one engineer Irungu, who introduced himself as her former trainee.

Irungu introduced her to an alleged Botswana national Peter Malobe, who required a feasibility study prior to investing in middle-income housing.

The said Motswana, also turned out to be an established dealer in the export of diamonds to an Australian based company, known as BHP.

The complainant fell for the scam hook, line and sinker as she was tricked into depositing more money for extra to fasten the process.

"She was tricked into parting with colossal sums of money for license acquisition from the ministry of Mining, customs and clearance fees for the diamonds, penalties, stamps and transfer fees among other charges."

The suspects are now facing charges of obtaining money by false pretenses. Police investigations show counterfeit bank notes remain the top form of fraud for the increasingly growing mobile money and bank agents in Kenya.