Migori Governor Okoth Obado, his daughter and brother have been barred by the anti-Corruption Court from dealing with a property worth Ksh34 million in Loresho, Nairobi for six months.

Obado, Everlyne Odhiambo and Peter Kwaga were barred from selling the house after EACC claimed the property on LR NO 21080/38 was bought through proceeds of crimes.

His daughter, Everlyne has been collecting rent from the contested house, according to EACC.

EACC in court papers accused the governor of engaging in corruption and it further accused companies owned by Obado's close family of being paid over Ksh2 billion.

“In exercise of its mandate, is investigating allegations that public officers in the County Government of Migori conspired with private contractors to engage in a fraudulent scheme to embezzle public funds," the anti-corruption agency said.

"... the said public officers, their associates and private contractors have accumulated illicit wealth to the detriment of the public,” EACC added.