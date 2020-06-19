The court has issued an arrest warrant against former Nakumatt Holdings Ltd chief executive officer Atul Shah.

The warrant was issued after Mr Shah failed to present himself to court to explain why he should not be committed to civil jail.

Mr Shah was to present himself in civil jail for failing to pay Ksh74.4 million to Nakumatt’s former landlord at City Mall, Mombasa.

OSC's commanding Parklands and Central Police stations were ordered to by environment and Land Court deputy registrar in Mombasa Christine Ogweno to arrest Mr Shah.

Former Nakumatt CEO Atul Shah

Court cases

Mr Shah is expected to pay Ksh74.4 million together with interest to the landlord of Ideal Locations Ltd.

The former Nakumatt CEO filed an appeal before the Supreme Court but Ideal Locations Ltd argued that that was not a reason to bar him from paying the money since there is no suspension of execution.

Nakumatt owes more than Ksh38 billion to suppliers, commercial paper holders and banks.